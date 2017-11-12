Bridal shop gives away free dresses for military brides, first responders

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

A lot goes into planning for a wedding, but one Virginia Beach bridal shop wants to make things easier for the bride-to-be.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal teamed up with Brides Across America, which hosts a giveaway twice a year for military couples and first responders.

"It's incredibly rewarding," Alexander Fleear, who owns Ava Clara, told NBC affiliate WAVY. She says this is the sixth year she has partnered with the national organization.

Those who want to register pay a $40 registration fee to Brides Across America, and then they will have the opportunity to pick out their dress.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal is one of three Virginia bridal shops that partnered up with Brides Across America this year. Jeanette's Bride N Boutique in Manassas already held their event, and She Said Yes Consignment Boutique in Winchester is only taking appointments.

Click here if you would like to find out how to register.

