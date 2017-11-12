Man shot in leg near Richmond's Mosby Court

Richmond police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Coalter Street, just outside of Mosby Court, around 9:48 a.m. on Sunday.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

