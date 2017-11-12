Man shot in leg near Richmond's Mosby Court

The driver of a small scooter suffered serious injuries Sunday after an SUV driver ignored a red light.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the leg.More >>
A 28-year-old Chesterfield County Jail inmate is in critical condition after deputies say he attempted to kill himself.More >>
In Richmond, dozens of community members came out to lift up a Henrico family whose 1-year-old daughter was killed in a shooting.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in Mosy Court where a man was shot "several times."More >>
