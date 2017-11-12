Deputies: 28-year-old Chesterfield inmate attempted to kill himself

A 28-year-old Chesterfield County Jail inmate is in critical condition after deputies say he attempted to kill himself.

Deputies found Joseph Lecato III in his jail cell Saturday afternoon with a sheet tied around his neck.

"Deputies immediately cut Lecato down and administered first aid," Chesterfield officials said in a press release.

Jail medical staff responded and treated Lecato until Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived on the scene to transport him to the hospital.

Lecato is being held on a secured bond for burglary, petty larceny, and vandalism charges.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12