Concert held to benefit 1-year-old's family

In Richmond, dozens of community members came out to lift up a Henrico family whose 1-year-old daughter was killed in a shooting.

Baby Jaidah was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last month. Her father was shot as well but survived.

Strangers celebrated the family and made donations to help with the cost of the tragedy. A mother was grieving the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

"The love, the encouragement, the words of appreciation, they're walking up hugging. That's the most important thing because they're displaying love," said Markeita Boyd.

Love was there to outshine to the evil that ripped through Tia Graves homes early one morning last month when a drive-by shooting took young Jaidah's life and nearly killed Jaidah's father.

I talked with Jaidah's grandmother that day.

"I swear this is hurtin' me. A 1-year-old baby. She doesn't deserve this, and now my son is fightin' for his life," said Monica Morris, the infant's grandmother.

Temonteke Morris is recovering. He was able to attend this benefit but due to his role in the investigation, he couldn't do an interview. That investigation hasn't yielded an arrest yet, but he survived.

"I couldn't plan two funerals. I'm happy he made it through because I do need him," said Tia Graves, Jaidah's mother.

They're getting help from the community. Some of them had never met the family before but wanted to pick them up when they really need a hand.

"These people don't know us from Adam and Eve but they took their time out of their day to make this a positive and successful event," said Lsheiaqua Robinson, a family friend.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12