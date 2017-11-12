Man fighting for life after shooting breaks out in Chesterfield

A man is fighting for his life, and a teenage girl is in custody after an early morning shooting in Chesterfield.

Police say they responded to the 3800 block of Beulah Road around 2:53 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to officers, the shooter ran away and was later arrested near Bluffside Drive, not far from where the shooting happened.

The teenager was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

