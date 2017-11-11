1 person dead in Nottoway double-shooting

One person has died after a double-shooting broke out in Nottoway County early Saturday morning, while the other victim is currently in the hospital.More >>
One person has died after a double-shooting broke out in Nottoway County early Saturday morning, while the other victim is currently in the hospital.More >>
The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting where several shots were fired into a home.More >>
The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting where several shots were fired into a home.More >>
A Colonial Heights man faces a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash killed a North Carolina woman just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
A Colonial Heights man faces a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash killed a North Carolina woman just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
As part of Veterans Day weekend, NBC12 wants to see photos of the veterans in your lives.More >>
As part of Veterans Day weekend, NBC12 wants to see photos of the veterans in your lives.More >>
As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.More >>
As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.More >>