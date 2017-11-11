1 person dead in Nottoway double-shooting

One person has died after a double-shooting broke out in Nottoway County early Saturday morning. The other victim is currently in the hospital.

Nottoway deputies received several calls around 1:58 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of the County Inn, located on Route 460 near the Dinwiddie County line. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered two people had been shot.

One person was transported to Centra Hospital in Farmville, while the other was flown to VCU Medical Center.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a birthday party where as many as 50 to 70 people were there.

Officers from Dinwiddie, Blackstone, Crewe, and the Virginia State Police assisted Nottoway deputies in the incident. The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Deputies are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

