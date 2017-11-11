Police investigate shooting in Mosby Court after man shot 'several times'

Richmond police are investigating a shooting in Mosy Court where a man was shot "several times."

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Mosby Court around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12