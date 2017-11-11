Hanover All-County Marching Band performs in Veterans Day parade

Over 300 Hanover high school students marched and performed in the nation's largest Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

Hanover's All-County Marching Band marched for a mile and a half along New York City's Fifth Avenue. The group consists of students in grades 9 through 12 from all four of Hanover's high schools. According to Hanover Schools, they were the only all-county marching band that participated in the parade.

The parade consisted of over 40,000 veterans and active duty military personnel. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who served as a jet fighter pilot in the Korean War, served as Grand Marshal.

