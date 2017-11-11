Man found dead under Petersburg bridge

A man was found dead under a bridge in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to police.More >>
The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of people were naturalized at the Union Train Station in Petersburg on Friday.More >>
Alumni of the Virginia State University fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi tailgated for a good cause besides homecoming on Sunday.More >>
