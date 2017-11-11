Man found dead under Petersburg bridge

A man was found dead under a bridge in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say around 8:03 a.m., someone saw a person under the Martin Luther King Bridge. Officers and EMS responded to the scene and found a white man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for cause of death. Police have identified the man, but they are withholding his name until they notify his family.

Police say there is no foul play suspected, and they are investigating.

