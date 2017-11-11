Man suspected of drive-by shooting while children were in yard arrested

The man suspected of a drive-by shooting while children were in a yard in Culpeper has been arrested.

Davion Malik Person Jr. was wanted for five counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident happened the morning of Nov. 11 in the 8000 block of Kirtley Trail.

The sheriff's office says Person fired several shots into the home while the children were outside.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7900 or Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300

