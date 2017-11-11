Deputies: Shots fired into Culpeper home where children were playing in the yard

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting where several shots were fired into a home.

Deputies say it happened between 11 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 8000 block of Kirtley Trail. Children were playing in the yard, according to deputies.

Anyone with any information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7900 or Culpeper Crime Solvers anonymously at 540-727-0300

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12