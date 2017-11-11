PepsiCo releases seasonal favorites for the holidays

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The holiday season has just begun, which means companies are coming up with all kinds of holiday foods and snacks.

This year, PepsiCo will be releasing Pepsi Salted Caramel, Cheetos Sweetos Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs, Mtn Dew Holiday Brew and Quaker Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice to its holiday lineup.

Several seasonal favorites are also returning this year, including Lay's Wavy Potato Chips Dipped in Chocolate, Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch and Cheetos Snowflakes.

Here's a list of seasonal favorites:

Starbucks ® Peppermint Mocha Latte – Inspired by a Starbucks seasonal favorite, this limited-time at-home version combines bold, brewed espresso, chilled milk and natural holiday flavors like peppermint and chocolate. Size & SRP: 14 fl. oz.: $2.79

Inspired by a Starbucks seasonal favorite, this limited-time at-home version combines bold, brewed espresso, chilled milk and natural holiday flavors like peppermint and chocolate. Size & SRP: 14 fl. oz.: $2.79 Quaker ® Life Cereal and Chewy Bars in Gingerbread Spice – Enjoy these family favorites in a new Gingerbread Spice flavor, perfect to enjoy for a limited time this winter season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49; Chewy 8 ct.: $3.29, 12 ct.: $3.99

Enjoy these family favorites in a new Gingerbread Spice flavor, perfect to enjoy for a limited time this winter season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49; Chewy 8 ct.: $3.29, 12 ct.: $3.99 Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch ® – A special, limited-time edition holiday cereal featuring the signature Cap'n Crunch corn pieces, with red and green Crunch Berries in fun holiday-themed shapes. Sizes & SRP: 13 oz.: $3.49, 18 oz.: $4.29

A special, limited-time edition holiday cereal featuring the signature Cap'n Crunch corn pieces, with red and green Crunch Berries in fun holiday-themed shapes. Sizes & SRP: 13 oz.: $3.49, 18 oz.: $4.29 Quaker ® Life Cereal in Pumpkin Spice – Enjoy family favorite Quaker Life Cereal in seasonal Pumpkin Spice for everyone to enjoy for a limited time this holiday season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49

– Enjoy family favorite Quaker Life Cereal in seasonal Pumpkin Spice for everyone to enjoy for a limited time this holiday season. Sizes & SRP: Cereal 13 oz.: $3.59, 18 oz.: $4.49 LIFEWTR™ Holiday Gift Set – A limited-time gift set featuring art by LIFEWTR Series 1 artists Craig & Karl, including a specially designed bottle, embossed notebook and felt tip pens. Available online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com beginning later this month. Size & SRP: 1 ltr: $20.00

– A limited-time gift set featuring art by LIFEWTR Series 1 artists Craig & Karl, including a specially designed bottle, embossed notebook and felt tip pens. Available online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com beginning later this month. Size & SRP: 1 ltr: $20.00 Mtn Dew ® Holiday Brew – Combining two of Mtn Dew's beloved, original flavors – green Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Code Red – to get one bold taste of holiday spirit for a limited time only. Sizes & SRP: 20 fl. oz.: $1.89, 12 pack/12 fl. oz.: $4.99

– Combining two of Mtn Dew's beloved, original flavors – green Mtn Dew and Mtn Dew Code Red – to get one bold taste of holiday spirit for a limited time only. Sizes & SRP: 20 fl. oz.: $1.89, 12 pack/12 fl. oz.: $4.99 Cheetos ® Sweetos ® Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Puffs – The fan-favorite snack puff is now available in a limited-time holiday shape to satisfy the family's sweet tooth. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49

– The fan-favorite snack puff is now available in a limited-time holiday shape to satisfy the family's sweet tooth. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49 Cheetos ® Snowflakes – Delicious white cheddar taste in four festive snowflake shapes, perfect to bring a little cheese into your holidays for a limited time. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49

Delicious white cheddar taste in four festive snowflake shapes, perfect to bring a little cheese into your holidays for a limited time. Sizes & SRP: 2.625 oz.: $1.49, 7 oz.: $3.49 Stacy's ® Cinnamon Sugar Flavored Pita Chips – A favorite flavor during the holidays, these cinnamon sugar pita chips are a delicious sweet treat to enjoy on their own, with a festive dip or a cup of coffee. Sizes & SRP: 7 oz.: $2.82, 8 oz.: $5.84

– A favorite flavor during the holidays, these cinnamon sugar pita chips are a delicious sweet treat to enjoy on their own, with a festive dip or a cup of coffee. Sizes & SRP: 7 oz.: $2.82, 8 oz.: $5.84 Pepsi ® Salted Caramel – An indulgent new, limited-time flavor which blends the refreshing taste of cola with a delicious caramel finish. Size & SRP: 20 fl. oz.: $1.79

– An indulgent new, limited-time flavor which blends the refreshing taste of cola with a delicious caramel finish. Size & SRP: 20 fl. oz.: $1.79 Pepsi ® and Mtn Dew Holiday Multi-Packs – Make your party prep easy with holiday-themed graphics and free coupons inside of specially marked multi-packs of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mtn Dew and Diet Mtn Dew for a limited time only. Sizes & SRP: 24 pack/12 fl. oz.: $7.99, 36 pack/12 fl. oz.: $10.49

– Make your party prep easy with holiday-themed graphics and free coupons inside of specially marked multi-packs of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mtn Dew and Diet Mtn Dew for a limited time only. Sizes & SRP: 24 pack/12 fl. oz.: $7.99, 36 pack/12 fl. oz.: $10.49 IZZE ® Cranberry Orange Spice – With the sweet, sparkly taste of limited-time IZZE Cranberry Orange Spice, every moment is worth celebrating this holiday season. Sizes & SRP: Costco Holiday Pack (Cranberry Orange Spice, Apple, Pomegranate) 4 pack/12 fl. oz.: $4.99, 8 pack/12 fl. oz.: $10.99

– With the sweet, sparkly taste of limited-time IZZE Cranberry Orange Spice, every moment is worth celebrating this holiday season. Sizes & SRP: Costco Holiday Pack (Cranberry Orange Spice, Apple, Pomegranate) 4 pack/12 fl. oz.: $4.99, 8 pack/12 fl. oz.: $10.99 Rold Gold ® Dipped Pretzels – Available for a limited time, Classic or Peppermint flavor options provide an indulgent and creative solution to spice up holiday entertaining and snacking. Size & SRP: 8.5 oz.: $3.99

– Available for a limited time, Classic or Peppermint flavor options provide an indulgent and creative solution to spice up holiday entertaining and snacking. Size & SRP: 8.5 oz.: $3.99 Lay's® Wavy Dipped in Chocolate – Chocolate-dipped potato chips are an irresistibly perfect mix of salty and sweet to serve to family and friends for a limited time this holiday season. Size & SRP: 5 oz.: $3.99

