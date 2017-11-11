PepsiCo releases seasonal favorites for the holidays

Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.More >>
Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.More >>
One person has died after a double-shooting broke out in Nottoway County early Saturday morning, while the other victim is currently in the hospital.More >>
One person has died after a double-shooting broke out in Nottoway County early Saturday morning, while the other victim is currently in the hospital.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
The Morrow Police Department is using social media to warn the public about human trafficking following reports of suspicious encounters.More >>
The Morrow Police Department is using social media to warn the public about human trafficking following reports of suspicious encounters.More >>