Shots fired at Chesterfield home with children inside

A woman is recovering after being shot in Chesterfield late Friday night.

Police were called to a home on Glenlivet Court just after 11 p.m. They say children were inside the home at the time.

Officers found one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

