Shots fired at Chesterfield home with children inside

Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.More >>
Just weeks after a 1-year-old baby was tragically killed in a Henrico homicide, several gospel greats are coming together to minister through music and raise money for baby Jaidah's family.More >>
Just weeks after a 1-year-old baby was tragically killed in a Henrico homicide, several gospel greats are coming together to minister through music and raise money for baby Jaidah's family.More >>
BBC pulling mystery thriller featuring Ed Westwick after sexual harassment allegations.More >>
BBC pulling mystery thriller featuring Ed Westwick after sexual harassment allegations.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Through the Tax Amnesty Program, some taxpayers will qualify to have their penalties waived and get up to half of their interest waived too.More >>
Through the Tax Amnesty Program, some taxpayers will qualify to have their penalties waived and get up to half of their interest waived too.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>