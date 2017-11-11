Massive fire destroys several businesses overnight

Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Pizza Hut off Genito Road, near Old Hundred Road, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire chief says that likely where the fire started.

Commercial Fire: This was the scene when officers first arrived. pic.twitter.com/spuPPI1aOz — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) November 11, 2017

Flames caused serious damage to nearby businesses, but no one was inside at the time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12