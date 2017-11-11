Massive fire destroys several businesses overnight - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Massive fire destroys several businesses overnight

(Source: Chesterfield Police) (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield fire crews were busy putting out a massive fire at a shopping center overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Pizza Hut off Genito Road, near Old Hundred Road, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire chief says that likely where the fire started.

Flames caused serious damage to nearby businesses, but no one was inside at the time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. 

