High school football playoff scoreboard - Nov. 10th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football playoff scoreboard - Nov. 10th

Here are the scores for high school football playoff games played November 10th:

Class 6, Region B

#2 Manchester 50, #7 Clover Hill 10
#3 Thomas Dale 50, #6 Franklin County 0
#5 Riverbend 48, #4 James River 7

Class 5, Region B

#1 Hermitage 35, #8 Meadowbrook 6
#2 Highland Springs 21, #7 Mills Godwin 0
#3 Henrico 45, #6 Lee-Davis 31
#5 Varina 33, #4 LC Bird 7

Class 4, Region B

#1 Dinwiddie 54, #8 Huguenot 20
#2 Monacan 26, #7 Midlothian
#3 Louisa 35, #6 Courtland 13 
#4 Eastern View 54, #5 Patrick Henry 6

Class 3, Region A

#4 Hopewell 45, #5 Southampton 13

Class 2, Region A

#1 Goochland 42, #8 Brunswick
#5 Amelia 18, #4 Nottoway 15

Class 1, Region A

#1 Essex 56, #8 Northampton 2
#2 Sussex Central 52, #7 Middlesex 10
#5 Northumberland 33, #4 West Point 31
 

Powered by Frankly