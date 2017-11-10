Chesterfield Police: Teen boy cuts girlfriend with knife during argument

Chesterfield Police say they are investigating after a teen was cut with a knife on Friday.

It happened in the 6600 block of Elkhardt Road. Police say the victim and her teenage boyfriend were in an argument around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, the boyfriend pulled out a pocket knife and cut the victim near her ear, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The victim went to the hospital.

The teen boyfriend has been charged with malicious wounding. Police have not released any information about the suspect.

