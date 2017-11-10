Surveillance video shows suspects stealing van on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield police are asking for your help identifying the man whole stole a van from a restaurant’s parking lot.

"We really need to get the van back,” Lorie Patel said.

Patel and her husband own the Taste of India in the 9900 block of Midlothian. Patel says the van was a smart investment and a huge help for her and her husband's business.

"It's a hardship for us not to have it," Patel said.

Patel says the restaurant used it to buy groceries multiple times a week - before it was stolen Monday.

You can see the suspect jimmy the lock in surveillance video, and soon after, driving off with the Patel's van. Police also say the thief used the van while removing tires and rims from a Haley Buick GMC nearby.

"We're not sure if they're gonna get it back,” Lorie said. “Obviously, we'll have to figure out how to replace it. If we do get it back, we're hoping it'll be in good enough condition that we'll be able to use it for our business."

Patel says she appreciates the community coming together to help find the restaurant van.

"The security video actually came from Bluesky Insurance, one of our neighbors, and they've been so nice to work with Chesterfield County police and show them the films and help identify those who are responsible," she said.

Anyone with a lead on a thief is urged to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

