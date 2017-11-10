Surveillance video shows suspects stealing van on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield Police are searching for the suspects who stole a white van on Wednesday.More >>
Chesterfield Fire crews are working to get a house fire under control Friday, but they must use water shuttles to do so.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 20-year-old man overdosed in the bathroom of a restaurant while his 6-month-old child was with him.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a wife and husband from Richmond were arrested Thursday night following a Wells Fargo robbery earlier in the day.More >>
Mercy Mall VA, a Chesterfield non-profit, needs your help - they have already run out of winter coats for kids.More >>
