Henrico suspect leads police chase, driving in reverse

A man is arrested after Henrico Police say he led officers on a wild car chase on the Henrico-Richmond border, driving in reverse for at least part of that pursuit. It ended with the suspect crashing into a house and two other cars.

Darrell Peoples, 34, is now facing a list of charges, including eluding police, assaulting an officer, forceful obstruction of justice, two felony probation violations and driving without a license for at least the third time in ten years.

Peoples backed into the front brick steps of Kevin Starlings’ home, off Jeter Avenue, according to investigators. Starlings captured the aftermath on his cellphone as police swarmed his block. Starlings says the intensity of the car backing into the house awoke him and his two-year-old boy instantly.

"There was a loud bang… and a lot of screaming… and a lot of sirens,” described Starlings.

Henrico police say it all started when officers pulled over Darrell Peoples at about 1 a.m. and discovered he was wanted out of Richmond for a probation violation. However, Peoples sped off.

"He was driving in reverse,” said Starlings.

The chase ensued for about three blocks, with turns. Officers say Peoples crashed into two cars on Jeter Avenue and then lost control, careening backwards into the home.

Detectives say Peoples then ran off on foot, but he was caught quickly by officers, who tazed him.

"They ran through the back yard. [Peoples] jumped the fence. Then you heard a scream,” continued Starlings.

Starlings says the suspect actually apologized to him on his way into the police cruiser.

"Once they came around and they put him in the police car, he said, ‘I'm sorry," added Starlings.

