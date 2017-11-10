Chesterfield crews shuttle water to put out fully-involved house fire

Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Friday.

It happened in the 12000 block of Eagle Pass Drive, near the Pocahontas State Park. There are no hydrants in this part of the county, so crews had to shuttle water to the home to put out the fire.

The fire was marked under control by 4 p.m.

