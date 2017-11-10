10 items with lifetime guarantees

When you spend your hard earned money on quality products, the last thing you expect is for it to break or wear out. Many companies, however, offer a lifetime guarantee.

When a Roomba vacuum meets an accident left from the dog, the results can be disastrous. The cleanup can kill the machine. The bonus is that their seller, Hammacher Schlemmer, replaces any item they sell for any reason.

Water bottles have a tendency to leak, crack or fade over time. But Polar Bottle says it's designed to last for years and offers a lifetime guarantee even if you overuse it. They'll also replace caps and carry straps for free if they get lost or break.

Kids can be rough on backpacks, and if you buy any Jansport product from an authorized dealer, you're covered. If it wears down, they'll repair it or replace it for free.

If your dog is a chewer, you may want to consider Lupine pet products. Their "even if chewed" guarantee covers all of their products. Send the company a picture, then mail back the damaged item and they will replace it at no cost.

Luggage certainly gets damaged in and out of your hands, but Briggs and Riley offers a lifetime guarantee no matter whose fault it is.

When it comes to clothing-both LL Bean and Land's End have your back. LL Bean has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee no matter how old the item is as long as you buy it directly from them.

Land's End says its merchandise is "Guaranteed. Period." Any product, any time - a promise they've held true to for more than 50 years.

How many umbrellas have you bought in your life? If you buy a Davek Umbrella, they say it will be your last. If you register after getting one, they will repair or replace it if anything should go wrong.

Even if it's 50 years old, if something happens to your Zippo lighter and it's beyond routine maintenance, follow the steps on their website and Zippo will take care of it forever.

Tupperware is legendary for its longevity, but if it should chip, break, peel or crack, it's covered under their extensive warranty. They'll either replace your item or give you a credit toward your next online purchase.

Holding onto receipts makes the replacement process much easier on your end.

If you have to send something back, keep in mind you will be responsible for some, if not all, of the shipping and handling.

