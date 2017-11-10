Soldier returns from Kuwait deployment to surprise son in kindergarten

It was a reunion nine months in the making at Linwood Holton Elementary School.

During story time, in a class of kindergartners, sat 5-year-old Ayden Taylor, who had no idea that just down the hall, an early birthday present was waiting in the cafeteria.

"Definitely my pride and joy, that's my little man, I love him," said Gr antham Taylor, Ayden's dad.

Gr antham has spent nine months keeping in touch with Ayden via phone calls and Facetime, but admits it's been tough, as he has been deployed in Kuwait serving the U.S. National Guard.

"Definitely feels good to be back," said Taylor.

On Friday, the unsuspecting kindergartner was speechless to see his father walk through the doors of the library.

The little one, running into an embrace, more powerful than any words that could be spoken. Ayden holding tight to his father, his presence a gift in itself.



The two plan to go to Toys R Us and Texas Roadhouse to celebrate their reunion, and both father and son, are looking forward to the good times ahead together.

"Hopefully I set a great example for him, to say 'hey, I can do whatever my dad can do, or I can do it better,'" said Taylor.

