Man faces manslaughter charge in deadly I-95 crash

A Colonial Heights man faces a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash killed a North Carolina woman just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say 36-year-old Brandon A. Gee attempted to pass a vehicle that was traveling in the right lane, on the right shoulder of I-95 in Caroline County.

Gee struck the vehicle in the rear end, police say, causing it to run off the road and overturn. The vehicle came to rest off the interstate on Clifton Road.

Police say that vehicle, which had a driver and four passengers, then caught fire.

Three people were able to escape, but the woman in the front passenger seat - 43-year-old Nancy C. Jenkins of Harrisburg, North Carolina - died at the scene.

In addition to the DUI manslaughter charge, Gee faces charges of DUID (driving under the influence of drugs), drinking while driving/open container and reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12