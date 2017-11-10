Rocket launch to space station might be visible in Richmond

Space fans are getting excited, as an Antares Rocket is ready on the launching pad, set for a launch Saturday morning at 7:47 a.m. from Wallops Island, VA. Wallops Island is on the eastern shore near Chincoteague.

This picture from Friday morning shows the rocket's size, which is the biggest the NASA facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia sends up.

The space station re-supply mission Saturday morning could be visible from Richmond 90 seconds after liftoff!



Many of you know that I LOVE these launches and the Antares Rocket they are using is the biggest we get to see up close. And produced a memorable launch for Richmonders last October. But that launch was at night, making it easy to see.

This launch will be an hour after sunrise and the rocket will be heading East. That means it'll be tough to get a good view unless you are pretty close. The sun will likely block most of the view.

But I still recommend giving it a shot. Especially if you live East of I-95 and have an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.



Here's what the NASA's Wallops Flight Facility says for us in Richmond.

Richmond-based viewers with an unobstructed eastern horizon may have the chance to see it, about 90 seconds after launch, but sun glare could interfere with sighting opportunities. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) November 10, 2017

But check out the size of this rocket! It'll be taking 7,500 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

(Photos courtesy of Orbital ATK)

