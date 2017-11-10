Honoring veterans across Central Virginia

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Here are the scores for high school football playoff games played November 10th:More >>
Here are the scores for high school football playoff games played November 10th:More >>
Chesterfield Police are searching for the suspects who stole a white van on Wednesday.More >>
Chesterfield Police are searching for the suspects who stole a white van on Wednesday.More >>
Through the Tax Amnesty Program, some taxpayers will qualify to have their penalties waived and get up to half of their interest waived too.More >>
Through the Tax Amnesty Program, some taxpayers will qualify to have their penalties waived and get up to half of their interest waived too.More >>
Cassandra Winston would like to get her daughter into a van that is safe, but she does not have money to pay for one outright.More >>
Cassandra Winston would like to get her daughter into a van that is safe, but she does not have money to pay for one outright.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>