Police chase ends with arrest after driver hits 2 parked cars

A person is in jail after leading police on a chase near the Richmond-Henrico line early Friday morning.

Officers attempted to pull a driver over around 1:30 a.m., but the suspect sped off.

The driver led police on a short chase on East Ladies Mile Road near Loudon Street.

Police say the pursuit ended when the driver lost control and hit two parked cars on Jeter Avenue.

The car came to a halt in a front yard, where officers arrested the driver.

There’s currently no word on what charges the suspect faces.

