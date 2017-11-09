Henrico school leaders unveil more action following offensive Short Pump video

Henrico Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Parham and Brook roads.More >>
Henrico Schools will now hire a Director of Equity and Diversity to work in the Central Office. The district will also create a community task force.More >>
The driver in a fatal crash that killed a Henrico teenager in April was found guilty Thursday of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
Henrico leaders say it's now up to the new owners of Essex Village apartments to do what's right for its tenants.More >>
Essex Village - an apartment complex once called "the worst of the worst" by a Henrico official - has been sold for $42.5 million.More >>
