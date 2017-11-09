Chesterfield student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol

A Chesterfield County Public Schools student is working from home - and will continue to until February - unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 20-year-old man overdosed in the bathroom of a restaurant while his 6-month-old child was with him.
Mercy Mall VA, a Chesterfield non-profit, needs your help - they have already run out of winter coats for kids.
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The community will have the chance to hear from Chesterfield County leaders about the Winterpock Road widening project.
