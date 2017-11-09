Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Parham and Brook roads.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

Parham Road westbound was closed for several hours while investigators looked into the cause of the accident.

Police have not identified the victim at this time. No word on any charges against the driver.

