Chesterfield non-profit runs out of winter coats for children

It's starting to feel more like winter, meaning it's time to bundle up. But Mercy Mall VA, a Chesterfield non-profit, needs your help - they have already run out of winter coats for kids.

They say the demand has been a lot higher, and they are having a hard time keeping up. They are asking for more donations.

On Thursday, Kelvin Hodges got some help from Mercy Mall of VA. He has four children, with another child due this month.

For the last six months, the family was homeless.

"For a while, we were staying here, there, hotels, with friends," says Hodges. "The last stay was in a hotel, where basically the hotel was taking all of my disability."

The former Marine says he got help from the VA and just moved into a rental home two weeks ago, but really doesn't have much.

"I lost everything in storage," he said. "[There was] mold. The storage unit even has pests."

Now he's starting over, and Mercy Mall VA in Chesterfield is helping him stock his home and clothe his children.

"I've only got a sofa so far and two beds," says Hodges. "So we're working on it. I'm just glad we have somewhere to put a roof over our heads."

There is something the non-profit cannot provide: winter coats for his children, who are all under seven years old.

Operations Manager Misi Rose showed NBC12 how the closets have been bare for weeks.

"Currently, the biggest need we have is the 2T to 5T, that toddler range," she said.

The need doesn't stop at winter coats for children. Mercy Mall VA also gives basic household items, like towels and sheets, but even those bins are empty.

"The community is great, they respond really well giving to us, donating things that we need, but we're seeing kind of an explosion in need recently," says Rose.

Rose says they serve at least 50 people every day they are open. Mercy Mall VA gives everything away for free and helps families who are homeless, fleeing domestic abuse or have just fallen on hard times.

For now, people like Hodge's family are put on a waiting list, and they all hold onto faith.

If you want to donate to Mercy Mall VA, follow this link: http://mercymallva.org/donate/

Hodges tells NBC12 he is worried about Christmas this year and didn't sign up for Christmas assistance programs in time. If you know someone who can help, let NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort know at amonfort@nbc12.com.

