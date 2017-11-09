Trauma center team working to do more for young gunshot victims

So far this year, almost two dozen teenagers have been shot in the city of Richmond. The gun violence has been called an epidemic.

Miraculously, many of these gun shot victims have survived. Now, the doctor who leads the trauma team at VCU Medical Center is talking about what it takes to save these lives, and how he's hoping their work extends beyond the hospital room.

When the 911 call comes in, the team at VCU's trauma unit knows they have just minutes to save a life. Leading the medical team is Dr. Michael Aboutanos.

"It's in this place, if you're going to survive, this is the place to be," he said.

Current statistics show the rate of people killed by guns under the age of 25 in Richmond exceeds both the state and national rates.

Hear more from Aboutanos and how he hopes to change those statistics - Monday night at 11 on NBC12.

