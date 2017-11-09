Veterans honored at VA Medical Center

More than 200 veterans and their guests joined in a ceremony Thursday ahead of Veterans Day at the McGuire VA Medical Center.

The Fort Lee 392nd Army Band and Fort Lee Color Guard joined in the event, which also welcomed more than 50 Junior ROTC students from Petersburg High School.

Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Jaime Areizaga-Soto highlighted how the state has helped veterans, including providing jobs to more than 28,000 who have served.

