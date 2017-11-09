Democrat unseats Loupassi by 325 votes

Democratic challenger Dawn Adams has won the race against Republican G.M. "Manoli" Loupassi, who has represented his Richmond-area district for the past decade.

"We ran a clean, fact-based, grassroots campaign of which I am very proud. I am humbled by the response we received from the voters," said Adams, who won by about 325 votes out of the nearly 40,000 ballots cast.

According to the Associated Press, Adams is the first openly lesbian lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Loupassi actually conceded the race on Tuesday night, but the AP did not declare the winner until Thursday.

"It’s been incredible to be a part of this historic event where Democrats have captured so many new House Districts, and I look forward to building healthier communities through better policy," said Adams.

The 68th District includes part of Chesterfield and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond.

