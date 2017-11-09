Woman guilty of involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed 14-year-old

The driver in a fatal crash that killed a Henrico teenager in April was found guilty Thursday of involuntary manslaughter.

Keia Mona Hewlett was facing eight charges related to the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White, who was a student at Highland Springs High School.

She reached a plea deal on Thursday that also included being found guilty of five child abuse charges and driving while intoxicated. A felony murder and a cocaine possession charge were thrown out.

White was killed in the crash on Darbytown Road in April during spring break. There were six people total in the car, including two other teenagers and two children. Everybody else survived.

Court documents said Hewlett was at her sister's house around 10:30 p.m. where she admitted to police that "she had 3 shots of Amsterdam vodka" and "she had the last drink before leaving."

Court documents say the car ran off the road, hit a concrete post and a tree and flipped several times ejecting passengers. At the crash site, police said Hewlett "had a strong odor of alcohol, thick, slurred speech and water/glassy eyes."

Another court document shows Hewlett was below the legal limit for alcohol at .049, but she also had prescription medication, tramadol, in her system.

Under the plea agreement, Hewlett will spend 11 years and 10 months in prison. She will be formally sentenced in January.

