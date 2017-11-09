Suspect with knife steals cash from tobacco store

The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. after all the other customers had left.

The man fled with cash and may have gotten into a gray-colored sedan.

The suspect is a light-skinned male and was wearing a "Puma" sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

