Suspect with knife steals cash from tobacco store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect with knife steals cash from tobacco store

(Source: Colonial Heights Police Dept) (Source: Colonial Heights Police Dept)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night. 

Police say the suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. after all the other customers had left. 

The man fled with cash and may have gotten into a gray-colored sedan. 

The suspect is a light-skinned male and was wearing a "Puma" sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly