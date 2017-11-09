Woman flees with cash in Chesterfield bank robbery

Police say this woman robbed a bank around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Chesterfield Police Dept.)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman approached a teller at the bank at 9601 Amberdale Drive and demanded money.

She fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed.

The woman is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a brown jacket, dark-colored pants, a blue hat, a multi-colored scarf, black gloves and black-and-white shoes. She was also carrying a multi-colored purse.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

