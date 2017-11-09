Richmond couple charged in Chesterfield bank robbery

The Chesterfield Police Department says a wife and husband from Richmond were arrested Thursday night following a Wells Fargo robbery earlier in the day.

Police say 39-year-old Giorgia J. Rusteau-Harvey entered the bank at 9601 Amberdale Drive and demanded money. No weapon was displayed.

She fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

She was arrested Thursday night and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

An investigation revealed that her husband, 43-year-old Michael D. Harvey drove the getaway vehicle. He was also arrested Thursday night and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

