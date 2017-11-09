Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend

The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and thousands of runners will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.

Even though online registration is closed, you can still register for the race at the Expo, which will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, located at 3001A N. Boulevard.

Packet pickup is also available at the Expo for those who have already registered for the Marathon. You must bring your ID to pick up your race packet. If you are picking up a race packet for someone else, you must have their ID with you.

Race start times:

7 a.m. - VCU Health 8k for all corral numbers

7:45 a.m. - Anthem Richmond Marathon for all corral numbers

"Anthem Richmond Marathon and VCU Health 8k participants have been assigned a bib number that corresponds to one of the corrals at the start of each race. Your bib number must be visible to enter your corral. If you would like to run with another participant, you are permitted to start in the slower person’s corral. If you’d like to move up to a faster corral, you can do so at the expo. You may not move up into a faster corral on race day," officials said in the race guide.

Wave start times for the Markel Richmond Half-Marathon:

Wave A - 7:30 a.m. - Bib sequence 10001-11000 - 1:44 & under

Wave B - 7:32 a.m. - Bib sequence 11001-12500 - 1:45 – 1:50

Wave C - 7:34 a.m. - Bib sequence 12501-13500 - 1:51 – 1:59

Wave DA - 7:36 a.m. - Bib sequence 13501-14500 - 2 hours

Wave DB - 7:38 a.m. - Bib sequence 14501-15500 - 2 hours

Wave E - 7:40 a.m. - Bib sequence 15501-17000 - 2:01 – 2:10

Wave F - 7:42 a.m. - Bib sequence 17001-18000 - 2:11 – 2:15

Wave G - 7:44 a.m. - Bib sequence 18001-19000 - 2:16 – 2:29

Wave HA - 7:46 a.m. - Bib sequence 19001-20000 - 2:30

Wave HB - 7:48 a.m. - Bib sequence 20001-21000 - 2:30

Wave J - 7:50 a.m. - Bib sequence 21001-22500 - 2:31 – 2:59

Wave K - 7:52 a.m. - Bib sequence 22501-24000 - 3 hours & over

The marathon has a limit of 7 hours, and the half-marathon has a limit of four hours.

Richmond Marathon Race Guide

