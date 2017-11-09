Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend

Richmond's mayor announced in an economic development plan on Thursday morning that the time has come to replace the Richmond Coliseum.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Richmond police say they arrested several carjacking suspects in the city's Southside overnight.More >>
U.S. Marshals are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man they think could still be in the area. Tyvon Markie Smith was last seen fleeing the scene of a vicious domestic dispute that left the victim trembling in fear.More >>
Stoney would have to find potentially $500 million in funding for the school modernization undertaking. This would have to be accomplished without raising taxes, and within six months.More >>
