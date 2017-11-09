Stoney calls for replacement of 'decaying' Coliseum

Richmond's mayor announced in an economic development plan on Thursday morning that the time has come to replace the Richmond Coliseum.

He called the 36-year-old facility a "decaying public asset" that "no longer meets the needs of our community."

Stoney is calling for major redevelopment of the area near the Coliseum, including a new GRTC transfer station, a 400-room hotel near the Greater Richmond Convention Center and new, affordable housing.

The city has posted a Request for Proposals for development in the area of the Coliseum.

Potential developers must address:

A replacement for the Richmond Coliseum

Mixed income and affordable housing

Local job creation and local hiring with Minority Business Enterprise and ESB participation goals

A replacement of the GRTC transfer station

A Convention Center hotel

Historic preservation and adaptive reuse of the Blues Armory

Stoney says the city will not use bonds to fund any private component of a proposal, but is willing to consider proposals that incorporate tax increment financing or the creation of special service districts.

“We have too much to do for schools, housing, roads and other city priorities to leverage our limited borrowing capacity for this redevelopment," Stoney said.

Prospective developers will have 90 days to submit proposals.

A report released earlier this year suggested that a group of investors was moving forward with plans to replace the Coliseum.

The arena is projected to operate in the red for the upcoming budget year, with about $1.5 million in tax money being used to keep it up and running.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has said the facility is in disrepair and that is it "unacceptable" to use that amount of money to operate it.

Finance records obtained by NBC12 reveal the coliseum has lost money since at least 2014, showing a "net operating loss" of $767,995 in 2014. That trend continued each consecutive year, with a projected $876,031 loss in 2018.

Richmond tax dollars make up the difference in a payment to the Coliseum's management company, SMG. Add to that an annual debt payment for renovations, and Richmonders are shelling out about a $1.5 million a year to keep the Coliseum in action. In previous years, the city has spent upwards of $1.8 million.

The city’s previous administration under former Mayor Dwight Jones entered into a contract with the Coliseum last year, which lasts through December 2018.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino is attending Thursday's announcement and will have more details online and on air at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12