Stoney calls for replacement of 'decaying' Coliseum

The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night.More >>
The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Wells Fargo around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Richmond's mayor announced in an economic development plan on Thursday morning that the time has come to replace the Richmond Coliseum.More >>
Richmond's mayor announced in an economic development plan on Thursday morning that the time has come to replace the Richmond Coliseum.More >>
As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.More >>
As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged following an altercation between himself and a fellow lawmaker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged following an altercation between himself and a fellow lawmaker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>