FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hard freeze expected Saturday

It's been a mild autumn so far, with many areas in Central Virginia not even getting a frost yet.

That's about to change. With a brief, but strong shot of arctic air arriving Friday, winter will hit hard in the afternoon. Wind will pick up with occasional gusts to 25 mph. The humidity will plummet.

That allows for temperatures to plummet to levels 10 degrees below our coldest morning we've had so far this season. In our more rural locations, low 20s are a good bet.

Saturday morning is a BIG morning in Richmond, as the Richmond Marathon, half marathon, and 8k are taking place. Make sure you are ready for the chill by dressing in extra layers!

If you have any tomatoes still holding on, they need to be harvested Thursday or Friday.

The record low for Saturday morning is likely safe for another year. In 1933, it got down to 20 degrees on Nov. 11.

