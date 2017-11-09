4-year-old heartbroken over Houston Astros proposal

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Several Central Virginia localities are lifting voluntary water conservation measures.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Another House committee chairman is planning to retire.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
