4-year-old heartbroken over Houston Astros proposal

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

A four-year-old Houston Astros fan was over the moon when her team won the World Series, but moments after the big win, the excitement turned into heartbreak.

"Carlos Correa broke my heart!" Scarlet Sanchez said.

Scarlet Sanchez says Astros' shortstop Carlos Correa broke her heart when he proposed to his fiance, ending her fairytale dreams. The video went viral, and Correa tweeted out a plea to find her.

The NBC affiliate in Houston arranged for them to meet, and Scarlet even came face-to-face with the woman who stole her prince charming.

"She's cute," said Sanchez.

"Awwww," said Correa. "You're cute too!"

"She's a princess!" said Sanchez.

"Awww, you're a princess too," said Correa.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Correa even let Scarlet try on that impressive engagement ring.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12