Working from home and making sure companies are legit

Working from home sounds great, but you need to do your research before signing up.

A lot of these come in the mail in the form of unsolicited checks or mystery shopping jobs. The easiest thing to remember about work-at-home offers is if they came to you first, they are fake.

If they ask for an upfront fee for your personal information, it's fake. Also if they send you a check to deposit in order to "start" the job. then it's not legitimate.

There are a few jobs that you can find online that allow you to work from home:

Customer Service Agent - This involves taking calls for companies, not telemarketing.

Internet Ad Assessor - The job involves making sure search engines make accurate searches.

Website Testers - Test websites for companies to make sure they run correctly.

Before you sign up, Google a company and look for online reviews. Also, check out the Better Business Bureau's website for complaints.

