Hanover deputies search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Hanover deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Lewistown and Air Park roads.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle struck the victim's vehicle and caused it to go into the intersection. The suspect then drove away from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Super Duty, and the driver is believed to be a white man.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

