What's Driving You Crazy: Work on Mechanicsville Turnpike complete

The work on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Interstate 295 and Bell Creek is finally complete. If you have driven through the area, you will notice VDOT removed all the construction barrels.

Crews recently finished repainting the lines on the road, so now there are more lanes as you head east on Mechanicsville, towards the Bell Creek Shopping Center.

Bell Creek Road was also realigned with more turn lanes onto Route 360. This was a big project for what's considered Hanover's busiest intersection.

Enjoy the construction-free zone on Mechanicsville Turnpike for now because Hanover is reportedly working to expand lanes on Route 360 from the site of the new Publix and the Sonic, all the way to Lee Davis High School. That's still a few years away.

If you have something that's driving you crazy on area roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12