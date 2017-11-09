What's Driving You Crazy: Work on Mechanicsville Turnpike complete

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 20-year-old man overdosed in the bathroom of a restaurant while his 6-month-old child was with him.More >>
The work on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Interstate 295 and Bell Creek is finally complete.
Richmond police say they arrested several carjacking suspects in the city's Southside overnight.
Dinwiddie sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to find a thief broke into two businesses in one night.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog's owner says she's unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker's daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.
