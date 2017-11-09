Time out room at Colorado school compared to jail cell

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

An outraged mother wants something done over these now viral photos. Her third-grader was put in a small time out room, and her mother says it was more like a jail cell.

The 8-year-old's mother says she is traumatized after being left for at least two hours. Her mother says she was sick for three days and is still shaken up by it.

The Colorado elementary school says the child was sent to detention for threatening another girl.

While the mother is not arguing that she should have been punished, she says this punishment was fit for a criminal.

The school's principal disagreed, saying the room is used to calm down overwhelmed students. The principal also says it's a quiet place to do make-up work and take a break.

