Several carjacking suspects arrested in South Richmond

Richmond police say they arrested several carjacking suspects in the city's Southside overnight.

Around 2:15 a.m., police received a call from a victim saying their car was taken at gunpoint on Stockton Street in Manchester. It did not take long for officers to find the stolen vehicle.

Officers tracked it down on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Terminal Avenue.

Police say several suspects are now in police custody.

