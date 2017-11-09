Two businesses robbed in one night; Dinwiddie deputies search for suspect

Dinwiddie sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to find a thief broke into two businesses in one night.

Sheriff's deputies say both stores were closed, and the thieves got in by smashing a window at Maria's Hispana Market and Millermart on Boydton Plank Road. Both businesses were broken into of the same night, and thieves took cigarettes and alcohol.

Investigators are asking anyone who was out at night this week or who may have been coming to or from work and saw any suspicious activity to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

