Man killed in Roanoke officer-involved shooting

Virginia State Police are now investigating after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to a loud domestic disturbance.

A loud domestic disturbance was heard in the background of a 911 call in Roanoke, according to NBC affiliate WSLS. A nearby officer heard the call and checked it out.

When the officer arrived on the scene around 10:15 a.m., he saw a man holding a gun and arguing with a woman on a front porch, WSLS reported. The officer told the man to drop the gun.

The suspect did not listen and shot at the police officer, who then returned fire, according to WSLS. The suspect was hit in the gunfire exchange. Roanoke police say the officer immediately requested help.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The suspect's identity will not be released at this time, and state police are handling the situation.

The officer is now on administrative leave, according to WSLS.

