'Most Wanted Wednesday' suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: After NBC12's Most Wanted Wednesday report aired on Wednesday night, Tyvon Markie Smith turned himself in to police on Thursday.

U.S. Marshals had said Smith was wanted in an assault that happened Oct. 25. As they searched for him, they said he could be "armed and dangerous."

"Mr. Smith and his girlfriend were in an altercation," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals service says the attack stemming from the pain of rejection.

"Mr. Smith's girlfriend basically told him she didn't want to see him anymore," said Stalnaker.

Violence erupted at the home on South Battery Drive in Henrico County, he said.

"He basically threw her on the bed, strangled her and then she broke loose and he pulled a firearm and pointed it at her," said Stalnaker.

Investigators say the attacker fled when his girlfriend called 911.

Smith is charged with strangulation and brandishing a firearm.

"One incident like this, he walked away from the incident, but something else could happen. He knows he's on the run. It would just take a split-second for him to pull that trigger, and the charges change from brandishing to murder," said Stalnaker.

Smith has been released on Bond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12