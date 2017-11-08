Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Armed and dangerous' man could be in RVA

U.S. Marshals are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man they think could still be in the area.

Tyvon Markie Smith was last seen fleeing the scene of a vicious domestic dispute that left the victim trembling in fear. The assault happened on Oct. 25.

"Mr. Smith and his girlfriend were in an altercation," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The attack stemming from the pain of rejection.

"Mr. Smith's girlfriend basically told him she didn't want to see him anymore," said Stalnaker.

Violence erupted at the home on South Battery Drive in Henrico County.

"He basically threw her on the bed, strangled her and then she broke loose and he pulled a firearm and pointed it at her," said Stalnaker.

Thankfully for the victim, investigators say the attacker fled when his girlfriend called 911.

"He's been on the run, he knows a warrant is out for his arrest," said Stalnaker.

Authorities don't believe Tyvon Smith has gone far.

"He has family and friends in the Richmond area. We still feel like he is in this area, he has no means to leave," said Stalnaker.

Smith is charged with strangulation and brandishing a firearm.

"One incident like this, he walked away from the incident, but something else could happen. He knows he's on the run. It would just take a split-second for him to pull that trigger, and the charges change from brandishing to murder," said Stalnaker.

U.S. Marshals have this plea for anyone helping Smith stay on the run.

"Talk to Tyvon, tell him to turn himself in. These are charges not convictions, so he can have his day in court," said Stalnaker.

...and potentially bring peace to a woman, left terrorized.

"She is still in fear that he may show back up at the residence, and he is carrying a weapon, so that is something she needs to worry about," said Stalnaker.

Investigators hope you have information that will lead them to Tyvon Smith.

"The smallest piece of information could be the break in the case," said Stalnaker. "This charge is not going to go away...he's always going to be looking over his shoulder, because we're not going to stop until we find him."

Tyvon Smith is tonight's "Most Wanted Wednesday" fugitive, so if you have any information that may help authorities find him, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you. Call their 24-hour tipline at 1-877-926-8332. That's 1-877-WANTED-2. Remember, all tips are anonymous, and there may be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12