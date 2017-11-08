Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Armed and dangerous' man could be in RVA

U.S. Marshals are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man they think could still be in the area. Tyvon Markie Smith was last seen fleeing the scene of a vicious domestic dispute that left the victim trembling in fear.More >>
Stoney would have to find potentially $500 million in funding for the school modernization undertaking. This would have to be accomplished without raising taxes, and within six months.More >>
Virginia Pride is reacting Wednesday to Danica Roem’s victory as the first openly transgender person to be elected and seated in a U.S. statehouse.More >>
Antionette V. Irving will become the next Richmond sheriff, replacing C.T. Woody who was beat out by Irving in the primary earlier this year.More >>
there are several local races still too close to call this morning. And we're getting a better idea of what a recount process might look like.More >>
