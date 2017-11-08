RESTAURANT REPORT: Improper food temperatures

Foods not being kept at the proper temperatures - that was the common problem for two local Mexican restaurants on their last health inspections. The good news here is that both restaurants solved the problems.

Up first, the Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 12211 Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield. It had four priority violations, one priority foundation, and three core violations.

The health inspection report says: a member of the waitstaff was standing on the staging tables; raw beef, chicken, tomatoes, salsa, and guacamole were not being kept cold enough; the inspector told them to repair several refrigerated units and a dishwashing machine that wasn't sanitizing glasses.

When the inspector returned the next week, everything had been corrected except tomatoes were not being kept cold enough on a food cart. The operator removed them.

In Henrico, Plaza Azteca at 6623 West Broad Street had four priority violations, one priority foundation, and three core violations.

The inspector noted chorizo and fish were thawing at room temperature, black beans cooked the previous day were still not cooled to the proper temperature, and chicken was sitting out too warm.

Most everything was corrected right away. When the inspector returned a week later, everything was fixed except some fish had been thawed in its reduced oxygen packaging and had to be thrown out.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Kokonut Grill at 1201 West Main Street in Richmond. While serving up Malaysian-based tropical Asian fusion cuisine, Kokonut Grill has earned perfect scores on five health inspections over the last two years.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12