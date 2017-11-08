RESTAURANT REPORT: Improper food temperatures

Foods not being kept at the proper temperatures - that was the common problem for two local Mexican restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
A whopping 23 violations in one cafe. A health inspector noted problems like a mouse and even a "food container placed in a trash can while prepping."
Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility.
Food temperatures and sanitizer not being properly monitored, which is what a health inspector reported finding at a popular Chesterfield Mexican restaurant.
Repairs for refrigerators and dish washing machines were the order of the day for two local restaurants on their last health inspections.
